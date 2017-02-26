Police in Thunder Bay say they've tentatively identified the individual they say set fire to merchandise in a local department store this weekend.

He cannot be identified publicly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth allegedly entered Sears on Fort William Road at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday and set fire to throw pillows on the second floor and shirts hanging on racks on the main floor, police said in a news release.

The suspect was in the store for less than three minutes, then left through the mall doors, police said.

Fast-acting customers extinguished the fires and prevented more extensive damage, police said.

The Thunder Bay Fire Department ensured the store was safe and investigated the arsons, police said.