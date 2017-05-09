After 18 hours of bargaining, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board has come to an agreement with its supply teachers.
Details of the agreement won't be released until members have a chance to ratify the agreement, Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association local president Aldo Grillo stated in a release.
"This is the very last teacher contract to be settled in the province," Grillo said.
"It has been a lengthy process, and we are pleased to have finally reached a 2014-2017 contract settlement with the school board."
OECTA says the Occasional Teacher vote is scheduled for next Monday.
The union represents about 350 members in both Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the city.
