Skip to Main Content
Superior, WI oil refinery catches fire; smoke seen for miles

Notifications

Superior, WI oil refinery catches fire; smoke seen for miles

An evacuation order remains in Superior, WI following a fire at the Husky Energy refinery caused by an explosion at the plant on Thursday.

The fire has been put out, but evacuation order remains

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
A black liquid pours from a ruptured tank following an explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, U.S., April 26, 2018. (Robert King/Duluth News Tribune/Reuters)

An evacuation order remains in Superior, WI following a fire at the Husky Energy refinery caused by an explosion at the plant on Thursday.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles from the facility. Emergency services were called to the refinery after an explosion at about 10 a.m. CDT. The fire was originally put out, but was still smoking, and then reignited.

"I can see black billowing smoke, and it's lingering in the sky," said Bunny Vidotto, who lives in Superior, WI and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont., in an interview with CBC News on Thursday. 

"When I was leaving Duluth at 1:30, I could actually see the flames."

A five-kilometre radius around the refinery, and 16-kilometre swath south of the plant was under an evacuation order, due to concerns about the smoke.

Douglas County posted on its website that as of 3:15 p.m. CDT that another tank had caught fire.

The original tank to catch fire held a petroleum product used in the production of asphalt.

Eleven people were injured, but there have been no fatalities. At a press conference, it was revealed the plant was getting ready for a maintenance shutdown. 

About the Author

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us