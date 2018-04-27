Superior, WI oil refinery catches fire; smoke seen for miles

An evacuation order remains in Superior, WI following a fire at the Husky Energy refinery caused by an explosion at the plant on Thursday.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles from the facility. Emergency services were called to the refinery after an explosion at about 10 a.m. CDT. The fire was originally put out, but was still smoking, and then reignited.

"I can see black billowing smoke, and it's lingering in the sky," said Bunny Vidotto, who lives in Superior, WI and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont., in an interview with CBC News on Thursday.

"When I was leaving Duluth at 1:30, I could actually see the flames."

A five-kilometre radius around the refinery, and 16-kilometre swath south of the plant was under an evacuation order, due to concerns about the smoke.

Douglas County posted on its website that as of 3:15 p.m. CDT that another tank had caught fire.

The original tank to catch fire held a petroleum product used in the production of asphalt.

Eleven people were injured, but there have been no fatalities. At a press conference, it was revealed the plant was getting ready for a maintenance shutdown.