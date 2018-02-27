The deputy chief of city operations for Superior North EMS (SNEMS) says the agency has been discussing issuing stab-proof vests to its paramedics to help protect them as they do an increasingly-dangerous job.

"Things have gotten worse," SNEMS deputy chief of city operations Don Stokes said. "We probably get three or four [reports from paramedics] a month. It could be verbal abuse, it could be physical abuse, punching and all that sort of thing."

Last week, a paramedic crew had a knife pulled on them while they responded to a drug overdose call. Nobody was injured, but the incident was cited by the union as the latest example of the danger paramedics routinely face in the city. The union called on SNEMS to provide stab-proof vests, and situational awareness training, to its paramedics.

'It's a process'

Stokes said the vests are "definitely a possibility," although there's no timeline for when the vests may start getting issued.

"We have been discussing the use of vests ... for the last two years or so," he said. "It's a process, and we're working through it."

Some SNEMS paramedics are already wearing the vests, Stokes, said, but they have purchased them privately.

"We would never say no," he said.

Training provided

Other cities in Canada do provide the vests, as well. Regina, for example, has been issuing them for about the past 10 years.

Stokes said it would likely cost about $250,000 to outfit all its paramedics — including summer hires — with a stab-proof vest.

As for training, Stokes said SNEMS provided situational awareness training to paramedics about two years ago.

"I'm not sure exactly what they're looking for in addition to this," he said. "That's something we're working out with professional standards."