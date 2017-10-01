A long-time employee of Thunder Bay's Superior North EMS (SNEMS) has earned an award from the Governor General of Canada in recognition of career accomplishments.

Chester Andraka, who joined SNEMS in 1986 as an ambulance attendant and is currently superintendent of EMS city operations, was presented the Governor General's EMS Exemplary Service Medal in Ottawa last week.

The award, SNEMS said in a media release, recognizes Andraka's dedication to paramedicine and his community, and was presented by honorary lieutenant-general Richard Rohmer at a ceremony in Ottawa.

Andraka is a registered nurse, advanced care paramedic, and became the agency's platoon superintendent in 2003.

In 2004, after a year of planning, Andraka coordinated the transfer of 150 patients from the two closing McKellar and Port Arthur General hospitals to the new Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre over a period of 48 hours. SNEMS said in a media release that there was "not one adverse incident during that move."

The award was presented to Andraka at the conclusion of the 2017 Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs annual general meeting, which took place last week in Ottawa.