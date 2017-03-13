The Thunder Bay Field Naturalists are working on the purchase of a new nature reserve, dubbed the Superior Islands Nature Reserve, spread across a number of remote island locations, all within the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area.

"It's a lovely wild area," said Susan Bryan, the nature reserve chair with the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists.

"These places are presently pristine wilderness areas so this a great opportunity for our group to get in, before they get developed as cottage lots or other development, and protect them."

The purchase, which is conditional upon the group raising the required funds, includes eight parcels of land on Spar Island, Vert Island, Saint Ignace Island and Swede Island. There is also one location at Agate Cove, on the Black Bay Peninsula, which, while technically on the mainland, it is still only accessible by boat, said Bryan.

All in all, it would directly protect 4 km of Lake Superior shoreline, and 60 hectares of land, said Bryan, but because the private parcels are surrounded by crown land, the actual impact will be even greater.

A map shows the locations of land parcels that will be part of a new nature reserve the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists plan to purchase. (Thunder Bay Field Naturalists)

"By buying the remaining small parcels of patented land that could be developed, we actually end up protecting, in some cases, entire islands," she said.

The remote areas are located along routes popular with kayakers, she said, and several of the islands are on the path of the water portion of the Trans Canada Trail. Some boast cobblestone beaches, arctic plants, and rare bird species.

The price of the purchase is confidential, but Bryan said the group hopes to raise enough money through government sources, and private donations, before the closing date of July 12. Information about how to donate can be found on the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists website.

Hopes are high that the group will be able to raise enough money.

"I'm confident that we will," said Bryan.

Kayaks on the beach at Spar Island, on Lake Superior, northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont. (Thunder Bay Field Naturalists)

"I think that there's a lot of interest in this project and a lot of support out there and I believe it's going ahead."