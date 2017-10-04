Twenty-five Indigenous Grade 9 and 10 students from Thunder Bay's Superior CVI high school went on a wide-ranging tour of the city on Tuesday, learning about services, activities and safety.

The Take a Ride program, an initiative of Superior CVI, saw the students spend the full school day out in the community. The goal, Superior CVI vice-president Andrew Foulds said, was to get them familiar with what Thunder Bay has to offer, and how to stay safe in the city.

Learning about positive spaces

"I want them to learn about safe places and positive spaces," Foulds said. "At the end of the day, I'm hopeful that all the kids learn about some of the things that are available to them in our community, and more than anything, there are lots of people that want to help, and if they ever need support or help they know who to ask."

During the orientation day, the students:

Signed up for library cards at Waverley Public Library

Visited the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to learn about dental, mental and sexual health, as well as immunizations

Learned about city transit routes

Visited the Indigenous Friendship Centre for information on programs and services, the centre's youth council and mental health

Toured the Canada Games Complex

Saw presentations from Thunder Bay police, the city's crime prevention council, and PRO Kids.

It's a similar program to Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school's amazing race, which saw students take public transit to visit a number of different agencies and organizations in the city.

The goal there, too, was to introduce students to what's available, help them learn how to get around, and teach them about safety.

Foulds said he'd like to see similar programs launched in Thunder Bay's other schools.

"I'm hopeful that I can convince the decision-makers and the board that this is a really good thing," he said. "If this works out well, perhaps other schools can mimic or model what we're doing here."

"I frankly don't see any reason why every school couldn't do this, and really make a difference with young people."