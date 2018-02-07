The cultural work being done by a Thunder Bay high school's Aboriginal committee has been recognized by a Northwestern Ontario First Nation community.

The Superior CVI Aboriginal Committee received a surprise $1,000 donation on Tuesday from Whitesand First Nation's band council.

'I was really surprised'

"I had no clue," Laila Doblej, a Grade 11 student at Superior CVI, and president of the school's Aboriginal Committee, said of the donation.

"I was really surprised about how much money it was," she said. "And I was really excited for how many things that we could do with this money, and how much success we could have."

The committee, Doblej said, gives students a better understanding of Indigenous culture, and supports students from northern communities who attend Superior CVI.

That was an important point for Whitesand councillor Alex Wanakameg, as well.

Powwows, bake sales among committee's activities

"Thunder Bay is the focus point of where our high schools are, and we need to start working with all high schools to make all our students comfortable," he said. "Having little communities like this helps that in a lot of ways."

The committee, which is made up of 13 indigenous and non-indigenous students at the school, runs a number of activities each year, Doblej said, including powwows and bake sales. They also volunteer at outside agencies like Shelter House.

"Not too often this kind of stuff happens," Doblej said. "I'm really happy that our group of students was able to stand up and get their attention of what we're doing for standing up for our culture, and getting along for reconcilliation."

The Superior CVI Aboriginal Committee formed in 2015.