A football coach at Superior high school in Thunder Bay says when he first got news that he had been chosen for a coaching position on Team Canada, he assumed it was a mistake.

Warren Nieckarz has been chosen to coach the running backs who are part of the Canadian all-star high school Under 18 team playing at the North American Championship Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

Nieckarz said he was initially informed through what he thought was a mass email, and it took a phone call to make him believe it.

"I thought the organizer had sent the email to the wrong coach," said Nieckarz. "I had to phone Football Canada, right away, to see exactly what was going on. They explained to me that I was chosen out of all the provinces to coach the running backs."

Nieckarz said he started playing football when he was 9-years-old, in the Thunder Bay Minor Football Association. From there we went on to high school ball and played for the Churchill Trojans. After that played in the Canadian Junior Football League until he was 21.

Warren Nieckarz, of Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Thunder Bay, is heading to Florida to act as Team Canada's running back coach with the Under 18 football team.

He started his coaching career about 25 years ago, and has worked with many different levels of the game, including high school.

One of his priorities as a coach was to try to keep up with football's trends and modern training methods, he said.

"Every year, I head down to learn something new, a different clinic, to see what's new and what's out there. To confirm what I'm actually doing is being effective," he said.

All of the other coaches picked to work with Team Canada are University level, with Nieckarz being the only high school coach.

The quality of Superior's football program, and Nieckarz's coaching, were also recognized last fall when the school was one of 26 chosen to receive funding for equipment from the Nissan Kickoff Project, run in partnership wth the Canadian Football League.

"The entire Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute school community is extremely proud of this announcement for Coach Nieckarz," said Principal Michelle Probizanski, of the coach being named to Team Canada.

"This opportunity will add to Coach Nieckarz's vast coaching experience that already benefits our athletes."

For his part, Nieckarz remains modest about the announcement, but excited about what it could mean for the programs he is involved in.

"[Being chosen] was a shock to me, and it's still a shock now, as far as the magnitude of what we are doing here," said Nieckarz. "And the impact it might have not only for our high school, but at the grassroots level for Thunder Bay minor football."

Team Canada plays in the North American Championship, Jan. 28, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Stadium, in Orlando.