Use common sense during summer party season: OPP

With summer party season here, the OPP are reminding people to use common sense when getting together.

OPP said officers are often called to camp sites, local lakes, or private gravel pits over parties taking place during the spring and summer months.

"When you add alcohol and a large gathering of people to the mix, there is a propensity for public intoxication, possible impaired driving, damage to property and the potential for violence," OPP said in a media release.

Further, some of the parties, such as those at gravel pits, are taking place on private property, and any such gatherings require the permission of the landowner.

Responsible for damage

Anyone in attendance without permission could be charged with trespassing, and could also be responsible for any damage to the property.

Campsite or lakeside parties are also a concern, OPP said, as they can lead to conflict with local cottagers and other campers.

"The party site has historically been left strewn with immense volumes of litter and camping debris," the media release states. "Camping on Crown land is permissible but the site must be left cleaner than when you arrived."

Anyone with information about this kind of gathering or party taking place is asked to contact police of Crime Stoppers.