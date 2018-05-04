Summer Classic offers chance to play road hockey alongside NHL stars

Some young hockey players could be taking to the asphalt alongside some NHL greats this summer.

The third-annual Summer Classic road hockey game will take place on Monday, July 9, during the Staal Foundation Open golf tournament.

Team Staal will have five spots open to young hockey players, aged 7-12. Three of the spots will go to the three top fundraisers during a three-week fundraising period, while the other two openings will be filled through a lottery of the other fundraising players.

"Our family, and our foundation, we love this event," said Jared Staal, the youngest of the four hockey-playing Staal brothers at Thursday's media event announcing this year's game.

The game will include the Staal brothers (Eric, Marc, Jordan and Jared), golfers competing in the open, and other to-be-named professional hockey players and Hockey Hall of Fame members.

'It's a lot of fun'

"It's a lot of fun, and it kicks off a great week," Staal said of the Summer Classic, which takes place on the opening day of the Staal Foundation Open. "It's a huge part of the (open) and it raises a significant amount of money, which stays right here in Thunder Bay."

Glenn Craig, president and CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, said all the money raised goes to the Northern Cancer Fund, and is used to buy equipment used in cancer treatment.

"Over $75,000 has been raised the last two years," he said. "These kids are a powerhouse. They have been so creative. They've gotten their whole community, their support network behind them."

Spots go to top fundraisers

Fundraising runs from May 14 to June 4. The three youth who raise the most money get an automatic spot on Team Staal for the game.

The other two spots are awarded through a lottery: participants get one ballot for every $20 they raise, and there are chances to earn more ballots by completing other activities during the fundraising period.

Jackson Elliott, 11, played in the Summer Classic two years ago.

"It was really fun," he said. "When I got there, it was nerve-wracking just seeing (Team Staal coach) Bobby Orr just sitting there. I was super scared to walk up and talk to him."

"I told him 'I hate the Bruins, but I love you,'" Elliott said. "He laughed and he said that he liked me already."

Elliott had some advice for young players trying to fundraise their way on to Team Staal this year. And he would know — Elliott raised more than $6,100 two years ago (he isn't entering this year).

"Maybe go around to your neighbours, because that's what I did," he said. "I went around the neighbourhood."

"And my parents know quite a few people from work and stuff, so we went to their work and asked them 'hey, do you mind fundraising a little bit?' And they did."