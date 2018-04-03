Thunder Bay police investigate 'sudden death' in north side home
Police attended a residence on the 100 block of Rupert Street on April 1
Thunder Bay police are investigating a sudden death that reportedly happened Sunday at a home in the 100 block of Rupert Street.
According to a media release issued Tuesday, police attended the residence on Apr. 1 and found one person dead in the home.
Police were holding the scene as of Tuesday afternoon due to the ongoing investigation.
An autopsy was done on Tuesday and police said they're treating the death as suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.