Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they're investigating the reported discovery of a body in the city's Neebing McIntyre Floodway.

According to a written release from the police service on Monday, people in the area found a female's body in the water and called police just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The discovery was made near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Ford Street.

Police secured the scene and are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination, the service said.

Investigators don't yet know the female's identity, police said. No information regarding her age was released Monday morning.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.