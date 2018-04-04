Thunder Bay police investigate discovery of body on path near Lakehead University

Police are investigating the discovery of a deceased Thunder Bay man on a path near Lakehead University.

Police said in a media release that the man was discovered at about 4 p.m. Tuedsay in a wooded area south of Lakehead University's fieldhouse.

In an update issued Wednesday afternoon, police said the body is that of a 31-year-old Thunder Bay man.

Police did not identify the man, but said his next of kin have been notified. Investigators are waiting for the results of a postmortem examination.

Police said the area is being contained by officers and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have been walking in the area over the past few days is asked to contact police.