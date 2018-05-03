A city councillor in Sudbury, Ont. says he believes the nuisance bear committee set up in his community three years ago has made a difference, and he would recommend the model to other municipalities grappling with problems caused by bears in urban areas.

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised about nuisance bears in a residential area in Thunder Bay, Ont.

In 2015, the bear problem in Sudbury was so bad, that they decided to set up a special bear committee, said councillor Al Sizer.

"It was a very very poor year for food in the forest for the bears, the berry crop actually failed, and we had a huge encounter of bears in the community," he said.

"My ward is a residential area, but it has a creek that runs through it, so there were a lot of calls, so we decided that we had to do something to help people alleviate or mitigate those encounters."

The bear committee, which includes representation from the city — including the city's waste management division — the province and local police, started meeting to come up with solutions.

Public awareness, advocacy

The committee's first goal was to educate people about who to call when a bear is spotted, said Sizer, adding that police were dealing with a high volume of non-emergency calls that should have been directed to the province's Bear Wise number.

The committee ran an eduction campaign to clear up the confusion, he said. it also did work to educate the public about removing bear attractants and pushed for a bylaw change aimed at keeping garbage off city streets overnight.

"It's a very active committee and we've come up with a lot of advertising ideas and outreach programs," he said, adding that he also credits the committee for helping to secure additional resources from the province to deal with the problem.

"We managed in Sudbury to get two more bear technicians, we had two and it wasn't enough to cover our geographic area, so we now have four in the area, so with a little bit of help form the Ontario government, that was successful," he said.

Three years after it was created, Sizer said the bear committee continues to meet regularly to come up with new ideas to tackle the problem.