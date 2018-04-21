Some high school students in Thunder Bay, Ont., are getting practical, hands-on training this month, earning certifications that will help them in their future careers.

The annual Success Certified program is running at a number of locations over the course of April. It includes courses in things like hoisting and rigging, chainsaw safety, standard first aid, and working at heights.

The certifications students earn not only help them as they apply to post-secondary institutions, but also in their search for jobs, program coordinator Ivan Strachan said.

"We know for sure that it's helping them advance their education," he said. "If Grade 12 students graduate with a Specialist High Skills Major red seal on their diploma, it's recognized by colleges and universities for acceptance, and it's also, in some cases, providing them scholarship opportunties."

"The certifications that we're providing are industry-standard, so students can use those on their resume when they're applying for jobs direct from school."

Prepares students, future employers

Success Certified has been running for 10 years, Strachan said, and it's designed to help students who may have been unable to complete a certification during their school year to make up for lost time.

For example, if a student misses a day due to a snow storm, they may not have enough in-class hours to earn a specific certification. However, they can earn the certification by enrolling in the Success Certified program.

About 175 students from city high schools are participating in Success Certified this month.

"This is a great opportunity," said Grade 12 Churchill student Alyssa Ritchie, who's taking the working at heights course. "It prepares us for the future. And it prepares all our future employers, gives them the opportunity to know what we have prepared ourselves for."​