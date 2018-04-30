3 men charged with stunt driving in northwestern Ontario on the weekend: OPP

A 19-year-old Lakehead University student was among three people charged with stunt driving over the weekend in northwestern Ontario, Marathon OPP said Monday.

All three drivers were travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit. They were spotted by police officers while they were doing radar patrols on Highway 17 in the area of Marathon and Manitouwadge on April 28 and 29, OPP said.

One of the drivers, a 20-year-old man from Winnipeg, was found travelling 151 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Apr. 28.

The second driver, a 19-year-old man, was travelling to southern Ontario on Apr. 29 when he was reportedly caught driving 142 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The third driver, a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg, was also stopped by police on Apr. 29. Police said he was travelling 151 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

​Police said all three drivers were given seven-day licence suspensions, and had their vehicles impounded for seven days.