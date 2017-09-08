A charity in Thunder Bay, Ont. is launching a program this fall that will help seniors brush up their computer and online skills, with the help of young volunteers.

The Students for Seniors program is being run by Community Clothing Assistance, a non-profit that runs a number of supportive community programs, but is perhaps best known for providing free clothing, and selling affordable clothing at its thrift store.

A lack of access to computer help is something staff at the store sometimes hear about from older patrons, said Victoria Mechis, the program coordinator running Students for Seniors

"It's something you hear fairly often even just talking to customers in the store," she said, "because we do do a fair amount of advertising online, but they don't have access to that because they don't understand how to use the computer."

Intergenerational connections

When it came to teaching seniors how to navigate the web, pairing them with tech-savvy high school students just made sense, said Mechis, especially since a secondary goal is to build friendships, and intergenerational connections.

Community Clothing Assistance runs it's clothing centre and other programs out of this building on North May St. in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"That's the goal is to have a good connection where it's not just a teacher and learning relationship, where it is actually a bond where they're getting to know each other and connect with each other," she said.

Mechis said the program will start with the basics, then students and seniors will be able to focus on finding specific information that seniors are interested in — anything from government forms, to entertainment.

She said she hopes the workshops will open up opportunities, even for those seniors who don't have computers at home. Participants will learn to access information on public computers, in places like libraries.

Knowledge can be 'gamechanger'

"There are a lot of seniors who do have a basic knowledge of computers, but don't understand the full functionality of things like Skype or Facebook or YouTube, which can be a gamechanger because a lot of entertainment opportunities available cost money but things online are free, you can go to the library, you can hop on a computer and watch a YouTube video on how to garden or any interest you may have."

The workshops will launch in mid-September. Mechis said they are still looking for participants and student volunteers.

On Saturday September 9, people interested in taking part are being invited to attend an open house at Community Clothing Assistance at 404 N. May St. between noon and 2 p.m.

The Students for Seniors program is being run with the help of the Community Arts and Heritage Education Project, and is being funded by a grant from Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Program.