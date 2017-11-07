Kids at Crestview Public School in Thunder Bay have started a media campaign to teach each other about bullying.

The Grade 7 and 8 classes are part of the leadership team that make a fictional newscast via green screen to give examples of what bullying is and isn't.

"It's very useful and we definitely recommend it to other schools who can," Taylor Vailland, a student on the leadership team. "It's not only helpful in showing kids what bullying is but you can totally use it [green screen] in school."

In a class of first and second graders, four students from the leadership team have the green screen set up with an iPad on a tripod. They first watch a video the leadership team made where they act out scenarios of possible bullying. A group of girls steals another girl's glasses in one skit. In another a boy pushes another boy off a swing set.

"I think it's going to be better than a one day session that would happen kind of like a lecture style," said Derek Sawyer, Grade 7 and 8 teacher with Lakehead Public Schools.

Students make a newsroom on their green screen for their anti-bullying video. (Jackie McKay)

The campaign will run all year and each month has a different theme. This month is "when it's an accident, when it's bullying." The green screen is used to create the newsroom feel for when the three hosts introduce the acted out scenarios. They will make new videos every month to go with the new theme.

"I'm confident that it will reduce the instances of bullying, but more importantly for us, I think it will reduce how the students deal with it and that right there, will reduce bullying in general because there won't be as great a reaction," said Sawyer.

The Grade 7 and 8 leaders are also teaching the younger kids about how to use the green screen. Students come up and say something about bullying and it's played back to them on a smartboard. Students from the leadership team are going around to different classes each month to talk about that months theme on bullying and show the new video they've made.

"Now with the green screen we can add in backgrounds and other characters that aren't even with them and interact with that in a virtual way." said Sawyer.

The program is part of the school boards anti bullying initiative but the students are also incorporating their drama and language arts curriculum into it.

Grade 7 and 8 leaders who are making videos and teaching younger students about bullying. (Jackie McKay)

"Technology is going to be a huge part of where these kids are and it's kind of amazing how they pick it up right away," said Sawyer.

The class is using an app that cost about $5, according to Sawyer.