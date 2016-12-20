Alex Johnstone, a second-year student in Confederation College's Community Integration through Cooperative Education program, took the opportunity to create a special greeting card for MPP Bill Mauro's constituents.

Johnstone, who completed her work placement in Mauro's office, drew a snowman for the card, which will be sent out over the holidays.

The Confederation program helps people with learning, social and intellectual challenges find ways to overcome them.

Alex Johnstone and Bill Mauro

Alex Johnstone proudly displays the greeting card she designed while interning at MPP Bill Mauro's office. (CICE Confederation College)