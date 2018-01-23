Stormwater management is increasingly becoming a priority for cities like Thunder Bay, Ont., as they struggle to improve infrastructure to prevent flooding and pollution.

But the infrastructure is only one part of the problem: these cities also need to come up with a way to pay for it.

The City of Thunder Bay adopted its stormwater management plan in 2016, and the plan includes measures the city can take to better handle stormwater runoff, which can lead to pollution of lakes and rivers, as well as flooding.

"One of the main things driving this is climate change," said Aaron Ward, project engineer with the city. "We know that we're having more severe storm events more often, and we're also getting a lot of winter rain now, so we have adapt our system to account for that as well."

Extreme weather events increasing

Ward said the city has experienced several major storm events over the past few years, including the storm that caused heavy flooding in many parts of the city in May 2012. The flooding resulted in the city declaring a state of emergency.

It was later determined that so much rain fell that the city's sewage treatment plant was overwhelmed by water.

The city's stormwater plan doesn't include funding measures. Ward said ideally, the plan would have baseline funding of about $12 million, but the question remains as to where that money will come from.

So far, Ward said, the city has been relying on government grants, property taxes, and the sewer surcharge fee to pay for stormwater initiatives.

Consistent funding needed

However, Ward said consistent and predictable funding is needed for long-term or larger-scale projects.

"One of the options being considered is a separate stormwater fee or utility," Ward said. "A utility-based system is based on how much water or runoff is generated from your property."

The more hard surfaces — roofs, paved driveways, parking lots, etc. — on a property, the more stormwater runoff it will generate, Ward said. The stormwater fee would be based on that.

A dedicated fee would allow the city to pursue stormwater management initiatives like new stormwater treatment facilities.

Information session Tuesday

"These are areas big and small to clean and treat the water, to store the water, to reduce how much makes its way into our sewers and into our rivers, to help minimize flooding," Ward said.

The city is hosting a public information session on how to fund its stormwater management plan on Tuesday, January 23 at the Italian Cultural Centre on Algoma Street.

The session runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.