An ice storm has forced the closure Wednesday of schools and service agencies in Thunder Bay, and along the north shore of Lake Superior, in northwestern Ontario.
The closures and cancellations include:
- Lakehead Public School Board - all schools closed
- Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board - all schools closed
- Aurora Boreal French Catholic School Boards - all schools closed
- Superior-Greenstone School Board - all schools closed
- Superior North Catholic District School Board - all schools closed
- Upsala school buses cancelled
- Thunder Bay Christian School - closed
- Footsteps Child Care Centres - closed
- Little Lions Daycare Centres - closed
- Algoma Child Care Centre - closing early and children must be picked up by noon
- Grace Remus Centre - closing early and children must be picked up by noon
- any child care centre in a school is closed
- Children's Centre Thunder Bay - closed
- Children's Aid Society - closed
- Dilico Anishinabek Family Care - all three offices closed
- NorWest Community Health Centres closed
- Dew Drop Inn - closed
- Lakehead University - closed
- Confederation College - all classes cancelled at the Thunder Bay campus. The college said in a release that exams are cancelled for Wednesday and will be rescheduled. Students should contact their program coordinators for more information.
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - closed
- Thunder Bay Public Library - all branches closed
- Canada Games Complex, Churchill and Volunteer Pools are open but fitness classes, and swimming lessons are cancelled
- Recycling and garbage collection in Thunder Bay - cancelled
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit - office closing at noon
- Thunder Bay Country Market - closed
- Terry Fox Visitor Centre - closed
- City-run Neighbourhood Recreation Programs,Youth Move sites - closed
- District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board - closed at noon and clients and applicants are asked to contact their worker on April 27 to reschedule
The Thunder Bay International Airport Authority is also reporting flight delays and cancellations.
Crews with the City of Thunder Bay are sanding roads but are reminding drivers to use extra caution.
Thunder Bay police issued a release Wednesday morning recommending that people limit their travel because the storm has made roadways and walkways hazardous.
Thunder Bay Transit is operating, but delays are expected.
