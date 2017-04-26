An ice storm has forced the closure Wednesday of schools and service agencies in Thunder Bay, and along the north shore of Lake Superior, in northwestern Ontario.

The closures and cancellations include:

Lakehead Public School Board - all schools closed

Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board - all schools closed

Aurora Boreal French Catholic School Boards - all schools closed

Superior-Greenstone School Board - all schools closed

Superior North Catholic District School Board - all schools closed

Upsala school buses cancelled

Thunder Bay Christian School - closed

Footsteps Child Care Centres - closed

Little Lions Daycare Centres - closed

Algoma Child Care Centre - closing early and children must be picked up by noon

Grace Remus Centre - closing early and children must be picked up by noon

any child care centre in a school is closed

Children's Centre Thunder Bay - closed

Children's Aid Society - closed

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care - all three offices closed

NorWest Community Health Centres closed

Dew Drop Inn - closed

Lakehead University - closed

Confederation College - all classes cancelled at the Thunder Bay campus. The college said in a release that exams are cancelled for Wednesday and will be rescheduled. Students should contact their program coordinators for more information.

Thunder Bay Art Gallery - closed

Thunder Bay Public Library - all branches closed

Canada Games Complex, Churchill and Volunteer Pools are open but fitness classes, and swimming lessons are cancelled

Recycling and garbage collection in Thunder Bay - cancelled

Thunder Bay District Health Unit - office closing at noon

Thunder Bay Country Market - closed

Terry Fox Visitor Centre - closed

City-run Neighbourhood Recreation Programs,Youth Move sites - closed

District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board - closed at noon and clients and applicants are asked to contact their worker on April 27 to reschedule

The Thunder Bay International Airport Authority is also reporting flight delays and cancellations.

Crews with the City of Thunder Bay are sanding roads but are reminding drivers to use extra caution.

Thunder Bay police issued a release Wednesday morning recommending that people limit their travel because the storm has made roadways and walkways hazardous.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating, but delays are expected.

