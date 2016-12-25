With the holiday season in full swing, CBC Thunder Bay is taking a look back at some stories done over the past 12 months that demonstrated the giving spirit.

Here are some stories from 2016 that showed people helping others.

Sounds Of the Season

CBC Thunder Bay, the Regional Food Distribution Association and Wasaya Airways teamed up to deliver the public broadcaster's 2016 Sounds Of the Season special — which also included a special appearance by Santa himself.

At the centre of the special, was the delivery of over 4,500 kilograms of food from Thunder Bay to Sandy Lake, a fly-in First Nation about 650 kilometres northwest of the Lakehead.

The Leamington-based Southwestern Ontario Gleaners were instrumental in donating fresh produce, while Wasaya Airways, Erb Trucking and the Trucks for Change network were all instrumental in getting the donated food to its final destination.

Donated hockey gear helps Eabametoong First Nation form girls hockey team

Eabametoong First Nation has never had a girls hockey team, until now.

The community has one store to serve the 1,300 residents and it doesn't sell hockey gear, making the formation of new teams difficult.

That changed when Emma Tworzyanski, a 17 year-old student form Markham, Ont. collected 45 hockey bags and five boxes full of donated hockey equipment in arenas near her hometown and arranged to have them shipped to the fly-in community.

Thunder Bay residents efforts to help Fort Mac fire victims

The devastating wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alta. garnered most of the headlines in spring 2016, as the blazes destroyed parts of the community, displacing tens of thousands of people.

A pair of efforts from northwestern Ontario were set up in the aftermath to help those fleeing their homes.