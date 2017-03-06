A 21-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont. man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to recover his impounded vehicle by stealing the flatbed tow truck carrying it.

The series of events began shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, when Nipigon OPP received a call about a vehicle travelling east on Highway 11-17 at a high rate of speed, without its lights on, according to a written release from police.

"Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Highway 11-17 in Shuniah Township," said OPP acting Sgt. Mitch Brennen. "Upon speaking to the driver, it was determined that he had a suspended drivers' licence and the vehicle he was operating was not insured."

"As a result of the driver operating with a suspended licence, the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days," Brennen said.

But the story doesn't end there.

The next morning, shortly before 8 a.m., OPP say they received a call stating that the flatbed tow truck carrying the impounded vehicle had been stolen from a Nipigon impound lot.

The impounded vehicle was still on the tow truck when it was taken, Brennen said.

"Police were able to locate the vehicle in the Gravel River area on Highway 17," Brennen said. "The driver refused to stop for police; subsequently to that, a spike belt was used to stop the tow truck."

The driver of the tow truck was found to be the owner of the impounded vehicle, Brennen said.

A 21-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges of:

Operating a vehicle without insurance

Two counts of driving while under suspension

Theft of a motor vehicle

Mischief over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight while pursued by a peace officer

The man has been remanded in custody, and is due back in Thunder Bay court on March 8.