It's not often that a hit CBC TV show is filmed in northwestern Ontario, let alone one of the smaller communities in the region.

Still Standing, with host Jonny Harris, is featuring the town.

The show focuses on small and rural communities in Canada that have faced difficulties.

"People in rural Canada, especially struggling rural Canada are proud without being precious," said Harris.

In 2007, Nipigon's plywood mill burned down, while in neighbouring Red Rock, the Norampac mill was shuttered in November 2006.

"They know what they've been through, they know what they're facing. I think people are generally glad to see us come to town," said Harris.

"You get to the point where, 'Oh jeez, Jonny Harris is here. I didn't think we were doing that bad.'"

Harris said the show is meant to be funny, but also helps highlight how the town is re-building itself.

He said he'll poke at the fact the Nipigon River bridge had a structural failure in January 2016. But, Harris never realized how important the Nipigon River bridge is to transportation in Canada.

"I was amazed to find out that there was no way, that bridge in Nipigon, if you're driving across the country you have to go through there. If you're crossing from east to west you have to go through there."

Part of the footage for the program comes from the comedy shows that Harris hosts in each town he visits.

The program will host a stand-up comedy show in Nipigon on Tuesday night, featuring comedians Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden and Chuck Byrn. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Nipigon Legion, with the doors opening to the crowd at 6:00 p.m.

After the crew wraps up its stand-up show on Tuesday night, the crew will not have to travel far for its next shooting location.

The program will film in nearby Schreiber, Ont., next week, and will also host a stand-up comedy show in that community.

The segments will air during season five of Still Standing on CBC TV, in 2019.