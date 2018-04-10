'Coming together as one:' Stand Up & Speak Up hosts joint awareness event in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Residents and students of all ages in Thunder Bay, Ont. are encouraged to participate in a Stand Up and Speak Up event on Friday, April 13 to help bring an end to the stigma surrounding mental health and eliminate racism in our community.

"Two years ago at the college we realized there were statistics coming out from the government that our students were facing different types of barriers ... and the problem with that is that it's causing higher anxiety [and] depression," said Jodi Afonso, the coordinator for Speak Up.

Students helping students. Ashley Nurmela and Jodi Afonso describe how two campaigns merged into one big event. Stand Up Speak Up happens Fridayat Confederation College. 9:34

From working 20 hours a week to pay rent, to keeping up with the academic course load, Afonso said students are facing more pressure from society today than ever before, which is why they changed their programs and services at the Student Union at Confederation College in order to offer additional support to students that need help finishing their academic year.

"We've changed a lot of the programming," Afonso said on the CBC's Superior Morning, "we have fresh fruit for all of our students from Monday to Friday, we do a lot of lunch and learn options ... [and] we put together wellness bags and gave out 500 this year."

She said as the president of the student union at Confederation College, she realized the importance of mental health when she met a student two years ago at the annual mental health week and provided the individual with some support after she recognized some early warning signs.

Nurmela said t-shirts were made for the first awareness event in 2015 with a message on the front that says, Stand Up and on the back it said, not only does our actions have consequences, but our inaction as well. (Ashley Nurmela)

"A week later, he came into SUCCI ... and he gave me a big giant hug and said thank you, you saved my life by saying hello," Afonso explained, "that impacted me and that resonated with me so much. Just by saying hello, he didn't kill himself that day."

Stand up to racism and speak up for mental health

With a scar on her wrist to remind her that she too was once a student struggling with stress and mental illness, Stand Up coordinator Ashley Nurmela said Friday's event is about coming together as one and providing support for those in need.

"When I was 15, I had an attempt and my counsellor brought me to the doctors and the doctor told me that I was doing it the wrong way, " Nurmela continued, "and so, always, from that point on my thought was, why is this acceptable and when did this become the solution of any generation that's ever struggled?"

She said students and residents in the Lakehead need to know that someone out there is listening and that there are more supports in the community than there has been ever before.

Starting her first Stand Up campaign in 2015 after discovering some racially motivated Facebook pages, Nurmela said it was during that first awareness event that she experienced what walking in unity was like.

Friday's event will start with a unity walk around the Confederation College campus, followed by a speech from the guest speaker, Stan Wesley. (Ashley Nurmela)

"It has been my passion to unite our community at least once a year," Nurmela said, "this year we are not only coming together to support one another but also to raise awareness and start to end the stigma surrounding mental illness."

Friday's Stand Up and Speak Up awareness event will start off with a unity walk around the Confederation College campus at 11 a.m, followed by a drumming session, speeches from guest speaker Stan Wesley and a community marketplace featuring local vendors, services and resources to help individuals suffering from mental illness.

"I am so excited for Stan Wesley to come to our community ... Stan speaks on a variety of issues with a focus on celebrating success and advancing good healthy relationships between Indigenous and non-indigenous people," Nurmela added, "and that's exactly what this is about; coming together as one people."