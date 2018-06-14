Thunder Bay police investigating reported threats against city high school

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they will have "an increased presence" at a city high school after threats were reportedly made.

The threats were made at St. Patrick High School, police said in a media release issued late Wednesday evening.

Police said they are investigating and will have increased security at the school Thursday during school hours and around school events.

No information about the nature of the threats was provided in the police's statement.

Anyone with information about any threat to St Patrick students or staff is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.