St. Joseph's Foundation is raising money to get "sleeper chairs" for their facilities.

Tbaytel has funded seven chairs but the foundation is hoping to raise enough money to buy another seven on their own.

"It allows you to just relax," said Katrina O'Neill, executive director, St. Joseph's Foundation. "Back in the day you use to take two chairs and pull them together and stuff it with pillows."

The chairs are like recliners, but pull out to lay flat like a bed. They will be put in all eight St. Joseph's facilities.

"Family members want to spend the night close to their loved one," said O'Neill.

There has been a demand for the chairs since the first one was purchased a year and a half ago. They are $3,500 each and St. Joseph's Foundation is hoping to raise $25,000.

People can donate by texting the word chair to 45678.

"This is going to be a wonderful means for people to be truly comfortable," said O'Neill.