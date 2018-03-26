St. Joseph's Care Group is expanding its outpatient services with the official opening of a new health centre on Thunder Bay's south side.

St. Joseph's Health Centre South is located in Victoriaville Shopping Centre, and offers a number of services, including mental health and addictions supports, rehabilitative care and chronic disease management, job skill training and senior's health support, the agency said.

What's unique, however, is the way the centre's location allows St. Joseph's to offer the services in a community-based way, said Tracy Buckler, St. Joseph's Care Group CEO.

"That's really why we're here, to be able to serve our clients in a more-integrated community environment," Buckler said.

"There's lots of services around."

The new centre cost $1.9 million and includes a wood shop, cafe, and paper shredding facility.

Another feature is the Peer Connections program, which is a drop-in, recovery-based socialization program that sees those recovering from mental health or addictions issues get support from volunteers who have experienced similar challenges.

"It's very self-directed," said Kristine Quaid, Peer Connections lead.

"That's what peer support is all about."

"It's all about self-direction, self-motivation," she said, "things that you decide to do, you're more apt to do them, because you have a vested interest in them."

The new health centre is located near the St. Joseph's Health Centre North, which is also located in Victoriaville mall and opened in 2007.

Buckler said having the two in close proximity will hopefully cut down on program wait times.

"We will never duplicate services," she said.

"What the advantage is to be somewhat co-located is that if people need a different service, one that's not provided at St. Joseph's Health Centre [North], but is provided at St. Joseph's Health Centre South, for example, then we would be able to make that connection in a more timely way."