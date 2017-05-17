St. Joseph's Foundation in Thunder Bay, Ont. is turning to technology in order to better tell the stories of its donors' loved ones.

The foundation on Wednesday unveiled a new digital memorial wall, a touchscreen-enabled database that features photographs and biographies of individuals whose families have made donations in their names.

Replaces plaque walls

"It allows us, this system, to replace what used to be plaques on a wall with an electronic system, where we get to express photos, the person's story, their family connections — it even links family members," Katrina O'Neill, the foundation's executive director, said at the system's unveiling on Wednesday at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay.

"When they walk up to the screen, they'll see a scrolling list of names — that is the screensaver," O'Neill said. "But if you touch the screen, it brings up a keyboard. You type in the last name of your loved one, and it will give you all the records that we have with that name. You select your individual record, and it pulls up your loved one's record, with their images, with their story and with the family connections."

The system currently includes about 2,000 names, and is accessible at Hogarth Riverview Manor, St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Heritage and at sjftb.net/in-memory.

The three physical installations also include artwork by Biljana Baker, and new names will be continually added as donations are made.

Supported by Tbaytel

The system has been in development for three years, and was partly funded by Tbaytel.

"The project will showcase exactly how many people are impacted by the meaningful work done by the St. Joseph's Care Group each and every day," Tbaytel president and CEO Dan Topatigh said in a media release. "Tbaytel is very proud to be able to support this project."

O'Neill said anyone making a donation of at least $250 to the foundation can have a loved one included in the system.

"The families have been overwhelmingly positive about this," she said. "This allows us to do more, and this allows these family members then to share it with their loved ones all over the world, because they can share a link and tell mom's story or grandma's story."