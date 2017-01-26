Anglers in northwestern Ontario who have made Squeers Lake an annual ice fishing trip will have to make a new plan this winter.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Thunder Bay, Ont., declining participation in the experimental fishery west of the city has led them to cancel it for this year.

Mike Friday, a biologist with the ministry's bio diversity and monitoring unit, told CBC News he knows some anglers will be disappointed with the changes.

Even bringing back the hot dogs....didn't turn the tide." - Mike Friday

"Unfortunately, there will be no fishery this year, and no fishery for the next four years," he said.

Friday said cutbacks are not the reason for the cancellation of the annual Squeers Lake fishery, rather that in recent years, the ministry has simply not been able to attract enough anglers to the lake to make the ongoing study work.

"You know our best efforts to increase participation including increasing the bag limit to five lake trout, eliminating the application process, increasing the number of days people could fish and even bringing back the hot dogs....didn't turn the tide," Friday said.

"After 30 years of data collection, we have answered the question of sustainability," he added. "We couldn't push the limits of sustainability any further with the angler turnout we have had in recent years."

Squeers Lake an area of interest since 1970s

Friday said the Squeers Lake fishery has run since 1985, and has provided the longest continuous data set on lake trout in the world.

He said the annual event was a program the ministry remains very proud of.

"It was a great opportunity for us to connect with the public, provide them with a rare opportunity to contribute to fisheries management and obviously we couldn't have done it without the anglers," said Friday.

Ministry biologist Mike Friday (far left) says co-operative anglers have harvested 37,000 lake trout from Squeers Lake over the past 30 years of the study. (photo credit: OMNRF)

Squeers Lake became a lake of interest for the province in the 1970s, when a logging road was built in the bush about 100 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

This new road created easy access to the once-remote water-body.

Anglers subsequently converged on Squeers Lake and it was subsequently closed to angling in 1979, because of what Friday calls "a perceived over-harvest."

Squeers Lake was designated a provincial fish sanctuary by the ministry in 1981, with the experimental fishery starting up in the mid 80s. It closed up in the winter of 2016.

Next public fish planned for 2021

In the early years of the fishery, interest was so high that a lottery system was used to pick the anglers.

Friday said during the 30 year history of the experimental fishery, participating anglers harvested 37,000 lake trout.

He said the ministry will continue to monitor the Squeers Lake trout fishery to see how it reacts to the decrease in angling and harvesting.

The lake will remain a provincial sanctuary.

Friday said the next public ice fishery on Squeers will not be held until the winter of 2021.

"It's kind of been the flagship of the MNR, it's a great program," said Friday. "But we are going to continue to learn a lot from the lake."