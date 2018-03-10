Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding people that changing their clocks this weekend is also a good time to change batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

"Every time change is an opportunity to educate the community about the importance of changing and testing the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms," fire chief John Hay said in a news release.

"Smoke alarms give you the early detection needed to safely escape a fire, and only a carbon monoxide alarm can alert you to the deadly presence of CO."

Ontario law requires people to have working smoke alarms on every level of their homes and outside all sleeping areas.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also recommends installing smoke alarms inside bedrooms.

In addition, Ontario regulations require carbon monoxide alarms to be installed outside all sleeping areas in homes that have fuel fired appliances, a fireplace, or an attached garage.

Clocks need to be set forward one hour for daylight saving time on March 11 at 2 a.m.