The former Sports Dome in Thunder Bay, Ont. that collapsed during a winter storm in November of 2016 is finally getting the cleanup it has been waiting for.

The inflatable structure that's on the CLE grounds was once home to four different soccer organizations as well as a brand new mixed martial arts training gym before it collapsed, leaving the remnants of the multi-use structure on site.

While the Sports Dome was located on land leased from the CLE, it was owned by a separate company. However, several months after the collapse, there was still no timeline for the repair as the owners of the structure were in litigation with the insurance companies.

On Wednesday, the board of directors at the CLE have decided to go ahead with cleaning the site up.

"We went out for quotes for some of the companies that come and would demolish all the units there and clean it up and we got seven responses and we settled in and we have a contractor in place right now," said the CLE's vice-president of operations, Lawrence Timko.

He said before they can get a permit from the city they have to make sure all safety features are in place.

"Well there's only one hurdle left to clear," Timko said, "we have to make sure that the hydro and the water and the gas is all disconnected."

He said discussions with the insurance companies are still on-going, but for now the CLE will be footing the bill for the clean up.

"We can hardly wait to get it cleaned up," Timko said, "a year and a half to resolve this is ridiculous."

Currently the board of directors at the CLE are looking for another tenant to fill the former Sports Dome location.

"We are looking at any options," Timko said, "is there a joint venture out there? what parties are wanting to be involved? ... it's all wide open."

CBC News reached out to the representatives of the Sport Dome, however they were unavailable for comments.