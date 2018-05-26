Concussion discussion part of Thunder Bay's first sports summit

Since it opened in 2014, Lakehead University's concussion clinic has seen close to one thousand patients. Dr. Dave McKee and Katelyn Zen have learned a lot, and will be sharing their data at Thunder Bay's first Sport Summit 9:50

A conversation about recognizing, managing and preventing concussions will be part of Thunder Bay's first annual sports summit on Saturday.

Over the past three years, Lakehead University's Sports Medicine Clinic has seen over 1,000 concussion cases, over 600 of them sports related, said clinic physician Dr. Dave McKee, who will be speaking at the event on Saturday morning.

"We're seeing new ones almost on a daily basis," he said, adding that when it comes to sports-related injuries, the majority of the concussions the clinic sees are sustained by young athletes between the ages of 11 and 20.

"Our goal is education, awareness and prevention," McKee said, in an interview on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning.

When it comes to prevention, he said the culture within sport needs to change. The implementation of new concussion safety legislation in Ontario, known as Rowan's Law, will be a step forward, he said.

"It's all about changing our culture. Changing our idea of what we think about concussions. Trying not to let the kids say 'oh I'm going to hide it, I don't want anyone to know, I'm going to play in the playoff game.'"

Sports summit about learning, networking

Three-time Olympic medalist, Haley Irwin, will take part in a panel discussion at Saturday's sports summit in Thunder Bay. (Haley Irwin / Facebook)

Other sessions at the sport summit will focus on topics such as sport nutrition and cultural awareness in sport.

Attendees will also have a chance to hear from some high-level athletes about their Olympic experiences. Susan Auch, an Olympic medalist in speed skating, hockey player and Olympic medalist Haley Irwin, and Rick Lang, a Curling Canada National Team coach, will take part in a panel discussion.

The purpose of the summit is to give leaders in the local sport community a chance to learn and connect, said Paul Burke, special events coordinator for the city of Thunder Bay.

"For years we've been hearing form the local sport community that we really lack professional development and networking opportunities for local sport groups. So we thought it was a good thing to start an annual sport summit," he said.

The summit takes place on Saturday, May 26 at the West Thunder Community Centre.