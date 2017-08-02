A man and woman are to be sentenced this week for their roles in a 2014 Thunder Bay homicide.

Monica Spence and Daniel Debassige are to be sentenced Friday in Superior Court over the death of Richard Spence, whose body was found in a Secord Street residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2014.

​On Friday, Debassige is to be sentenced for second-degree murder, and Monica Spence for manslaughter.

Both were found guilty of their charges in May.