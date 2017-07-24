As the announcement of which city will host the 2020 Special Olympics Winter Games nears, local residents continue to show their support for Thunder Bay's bid.

The final step in the city's bid process was taken last week, when Special Olympics Canada representatives conducted a site visit in Thunder Bay, which included a tour of the venues, a presentation by the bid committee and a Marina Park pep rally showing that the community supports the city's effort to host the winter games.

"The 2020 Games would be a wonderful signature event for the city's 50th anniversary celebrations," said bid committee chair Paul Burke. "We've done our best to demonstrate our community spirit and northern hospitality to Special Olympics Canada."

"If we receive the honour of hosting the 2020 Games we will treat the athletes and their families like gold."

The theme of the city's bid is "Hearts of Gold," which both highlights Thunder Bay's community spirit and marks the fact that 2020 will be the 50th (or golden) anniversary of amalgamation.

Games to be awarded in August

Thunder Bay is competing against Regina, Sask., in its bid to host the games, and the successful city is expected to be announced the week of August 14.

The 2020 Special Olympics Winter Games will include eight sports — alpine skiing, 5-pin bowling, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speed skating — and require about 750 volunteers.