A weekend fire that caused extensive damage to a south-side Thunder Bay home, which took four hours to extinguish, is under investigation, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters were called to the home on Feaver Road at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The first responding units found the home fully engulfed in flame, said the fire department in a media release. Shortly after crews arrived, the home's roof collapsed.

Five pumpers, an aerial ladder, the platoon chief and 22 firefighters responded to the fire.

There were no injuries.

The fire department has not yet provided an estimated dollar value for the damage caused by the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.