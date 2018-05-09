Reported Thunder Bay south-side shooting sends 28-year-old man to hospital

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man was taken to hospital Tuesday night with injuries that suggest he was shot with a shotgun.

Officers were called to the corner of Victoria Avenue and Brodie Street around 9:45 p.m., with a report of an assault, police said in a written release on Wednesday.

When they arrived, police said a man had been shot while waiting on the sidewalk outside Newfie's Pub. Officials said his injuries were "consistent with shotgun pellets."

The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, adding that he has since left the facility.

Police said they are investigating, and that anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.