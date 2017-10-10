A 40-year-old man has been charged with mischief after an Eye in the Sky camera operator spotted him lighting a fire outside a south-side Thunder Bay bar.

Police said in a media release that the camera operator spotted the man lighting the fire near the door of Newfie's Pub on Victoria Avenue at about 3:19 a.m. Monday. The man was also seen damaging garbage cans and flower pots nearby.

The camera operator called 911, and police and firefighters were dispatched. There was no damage from the fire.

The man was arrested at the scene by responding officers and charged with mischief under $5,000.