31-year-old man charged with assault with a weapon

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a charge of assault with a weapon following an incident on the city's south side.

Police said they were called by a 40-year-old woman who was visiting the man at his residence in the 600 block of Catherine Street S. just before noon Wednesday. While inside, an altercation occurred, and the man threatened the woman with an edged weapon.

She was able to leave the residence, and called police from a nearby home.

Pleaded guilty in 2014 stabbing death of Edmonton police dog

Responding officers located the man walking on Moodie Street at about 12:10 p.m., and took him into custody.

Paul Joseph Vukmanich has been charged with assault with a weapon. He appeared in court Thursday morning, and was remanded into custody.

In 2014, Vukmanich pleaded guilty to a number of charges following the fatal stabbing of a police dog in Edmonton.

The stabbing occurred after Vukmanich crashed a stolen vehicle, and fled the scene on foot. A five-year-old German Shepherd, named Quanto, was sent to apprehend Vukmanich.

According to an agreed statement of facts read into the record at the time, Vukmanich was seen punching Quanto and swinging him around. Then Vukmanich pulled out a knife and started stabbing the dog.

Quanto was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, but died before arriving.

Vukmanich was sentenced to 26 months incarceration: 18 months for animal cruelty, and eight more months for a number of other charges, including impaired driving, possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and flight from police.

Police said Vukmanich was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for armed robbery in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay when the stabbing occurred. In 2010, he was sentenced to three years for robbing a Thunder Bay taxi driver.