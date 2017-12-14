CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season has added another destination.

The community of Eabametoong First Nation (Fort Hope) has come on board the annual event, which will see about 40,000 pounds (18,000 kilograms) of food — collected through the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) — delivered to eight northern communities on Friday.

It's all being done with the help of a number of sponsors, including the Thunder Bay International Airport, Wasaya Airways, North Star Air, Perimeter Aviation and KBM Resources.

"It's tremendous to see the community come together for this event," said Michael Dick, CBC Thunder Bay executive producer. "When we work together, we can accomplish fantastic things, and help make this Christmas a great one for the residents of these eight communities."

Wasaya Airways is providing the Hawker plane that will be filled with food, and flown to Sandy Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario. (Wasaya Airways)

"My heartfelt thanks go out to each of our Sounds of the Season sponsors, as well as everyone who has donated food and time to help make this year's event a huge success."

Perimeter is one of the airlines donating an aircraft to fly donated food to northern First Nations for the CBC Thunder Bay Sounds of the Season event on Dec. 15. (Perimeter)

Eabametoong joins Neskantaga, Sandy Lake, Sachigo Lake, Weagamow (North Caribou Lake), Marten Falls, Nibinamik and Kasabonika Lake as destinations for the holiday deliveries.

CBC Thunder Bay will also be broadcasting live throughout the day Friday, Dec. 15 at the Thunder Bay International Airport. Morning host Lisa Laco will be on the main floor, and the broadcasts will also feature live musical performances by Thunder Bay's Jean-Paul De Roover.

NorthStar Air has donated an aircraft to fly donated food to northern communities for the 2017 Sounds of the Season event. (NorthStar Air)

CBC Thunder Bay staff will also be there giving away FREE holiday ornaments, while supplies last. Parking at the Thunder Bay International Airport is also free Friday for people who come to support Sounds of the Season.

DONATE

Online to the Regional Food Distribution Association

By phone, call 1-855-CBC-SOTS (1-855-768-7222)

In-person food and monetary donations collected at: