We all know the hard work and support the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) gives to families and individuals who are hungry and in dire need of financial assistance, which is why for the first time this year a group of local residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. have organized the 1st Annual RFDA Telethon and Fundraiser.

On Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. local musicians, artists and volunteers will be at Crocks on Cumberland Street in Thunder Bay to raise funds for the organization.

Residents are encouraged to drop off their donations in person, or even by phone. And for those who cannot make it out to the event, organizers will be live streaming it on social media and volunteers will be available to pick up your donations from home.

But that's not all, CBC Thunder Bay's Jeff Walters will also be at this special event as Up North's host Jason Turnball broadcasts a special afternoon show LIVE from Kuppajo Espresso Bar in Sudbury, Ont.

Turnball and the Up North team will be telling heart-warming holiday stories from people across northern Ontario while enjoying some live musical performances and festive treats.

4 planes to 6 northern communities

Supporting the RFDA is not just about giving donations to the local food bank or feeding the families in need in our city, it's much more that that.

CBC's Sounds of the Season is on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Thunder Bay International Airport. Residents are encouraged to bring their cash or food donations and meet Superior Morning host Lisa Laco as she broadcasts LIVE between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

This year for CBC's Sounds of the Season holiday campaign on Friday Dec. 15, a total of four planes will be heading up to six communities in northern Ontario to bring food for the residents in remote communities.

But in order for that to happen, we still need to gather 6000 pounds of non-perishable food items.

Wasaya, North Star Air, Perimeter Aviation and KBM Resources Group have all generously donated the use of their airplanes for the cause, however according to the RFDA's Executive Director Volker Kromm, they are still in dire need of canned food items before the big delivery day on Friday.

Donations of cash or food can be dropped of at the RFDA or the CBC Thunder Bay studio in the days leading up to Friday, and residents are encouraged to visit the Thunder Bay Airport on Dec. 15 to see Superior Morning host Lisa Laco broadcast LIVE from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

DONATE

Online to the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA)

By phone, call 1-855-CBC-SOTS (1-855-768-7222)

In person food and monetary donations collected at:

RFDA - 570 South Syndicate Ave, Thunder Bay, Ont.

CBC Thunder Bay - 213 Miles Street East, Thunder Bay. Ont.