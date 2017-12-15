CBC Thunder Bay's 2017 Sounds of the Season is lifting off and a number of local businesses in the northwestern Ontario city have played a big role in making it happen.

The local CBC station and the Regional Food Distribution Association were joined in efforts to deliver several planes full of food to eight northern First Nations by the Thunder Bay International Airport, Wasaya Airways, North Star Air, Perimeter Aviation and KBM Resources.

But many companies also made significant donations, including Resolute Forest Products, TBT Engineering, Aramark and Maintair Aviation Services.

"It's remarkable to see what all those Santa's elves did for the people up north," said Michael Dick, the executive producer of CBC Thunder Bay. "A donation that size will go a long way to help feed people through the holiday season."

"I couldn't be more proud to be from Thunder Bay."

Here are some of the donors who stopped by the Thunder Bay airport Friday during CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season special programming:

The "elves" gave a cheque for $29,000 to the Regional Food Distribution Assocation, while another separate cheque of $1,000 was also presented.

Dick said that in total, the 2017 Sounds of the Season initiative has raised about $50,000.