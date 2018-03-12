A Thunder Bay fan and pop-culture convention has rescinded an invitation to a well-known actor after a community backlash.

Kevin Sorbo of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and, more-recently, Supergirl, was announced as a guest for the upcoming ThunderCon earlier this month.

However, ThunderCon media manager Heather Dickson said the actor will no longer be appearing.

"We didn't do our homework," she said. "Normally, we do checks, and we didn't."

"We didn't know that he's very active and vocal politically in ways that are distressing to our communities."

Sorbo has been criticized for his comments about Muslims, and spoke last year at a Washington, D.C. event hosted by an organization that opposes LGBTQ rights.

"You want the con to be a safe place," Dickson said. "You want the con to be a place that is inclusive, and welcoming, and with somebody that has very, very public views ... against certain elements of community, it just wouldn't be a comfortable space."

ThunderCon is scheduled to run Oct. 27-28 at the Valhalla Inn.