A popular swimming spot near Thunder Bay, Ont., was the scene of a rescue Wednesday night after a woman fell from a six metre height.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to Soldier's Hole off Copenhagen Road around 11:30 p.m. by paramedics who were struggling to remove the woman, the fire department said in a news release.

The paramedics were hoping the firefighter's high angle rescue equipment could be used, but fire crews determined that the safest course of action was to use a stretcher and take the woman out along the existing path.

The patient was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Fire officials were unable to provide information about the extent of her injuries or the circumstances surrounding her fall.

Firefighters are reminding people about the dangers of climbing rocks and traveling on unlit trails at night.

