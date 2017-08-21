Municipal officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say there will be a number of recreational activities being offered around the city to help keep children and other city residents indoors during Monday's partial eclipse of the sun.
Staring at a solar eclipse can cause permanent eye damage as, despite the moon's trajectory between the sun and the Earth, it doesn't block out ultraviolet or infrared radiation.
In Thunder Bay, the eclipse is expected to begin at 12:52 p.m. and end at 3:28 p.m. on Monday, with the peak coverage expected at 2:10 p.m.
City officials announced that the Canada Games Complex will host a free, public swim on Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., while free swims will also happen at the Churchill Community Pool and Volunteer Pool from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thunder Bay's outdoor pools — Dease, Heath and Art Widnall — will be open on Monday, according to the city, but on-site staff will clear the pools between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. and provide alternative activities in areas sheltered from the sun, the city stated in a written release.
Similarly, city-run beaches will remain open Monday, but staff will close them between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. "if conditions are potentially harmful to patrons," the city said, citing examples like darker skies affecting the ability of lifeguarding staff to see swimmers.
Other points city staff noted include:
- Splash pads will be open. Alternate programming will be offered indoors at Mariners' Hall between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Since other city-run splash pads are not supervised, parents are being advised to take recommended precautions.
- Playground program staff will offer children's activities at nearby sheltered areas, but parents are being encouraged to keep their children indoors between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
