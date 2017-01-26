This picture of a snowy owl was taken by Joyce Carrier Baxter on Jan. 24, 2017, in Thunder Bay.

She spotted the owl while driving on Beverley Street, and stopped to snap this photo.

Carrier Baxter's daughter in-law Rachel Brown, says that crows were flocking around the owl as well.

Rachel Brown first shared the photo with D and R Sporting Goods, in Thunder Bay, on their Facebook page, as she thought it was neat their shop was in the background.



Snowy owl sightings are not common in Thunder Bay, although there are usually a handful every winter.

The Owl Research Institute (owlinstitute.org) says the city falls within the owls wintering range.