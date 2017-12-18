With snow falling, the urge to hop on a snow-machine and hit the trails is strong for Thunder Bay's riders. But local police are reminding them to make sure they're not breaking the law when doing so.

In a media release issued last week, police say a city bylaw prohibits snowmobiles in much of the built-up area of the city that lies east of Highway 11/17 and Highway 61, and north of the Kaministiquia River.

That includes the County Park, Jumbo Gardens, Tuscany and Woodcrest neighbourhoods, as well as:

The cross country ski area in Trowbridge Falls park,

Cascade Conservation Area

all city golf courses

the waterfront

Snowmobiling is also prohibited on the following roadways:

Riverdale Road, from Highway 61 to the 20th Side Road.

The total length of North Riverdale Road

Rosslyn Road, from Neebing Avenue to 25th Side Road

Taylor Drive and Robbie Bay in Hillcrest Estates Trailer Court

Panoma Drive, Baccus Drive, Fortuna Drive and Damon Crescent in Vestivale Trailer Court

John St Road from Valley Street to Belrose Road

And while the use of snowmobiles is generally permitted in other areas, police said snowmobiles can't be ridden on the travelled portion of any serviced roads (including the pavement and shoulders), except when crossing at right angles.

Further, noise bylaws prohibit the use of snowmobiles between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., and anyone riding on private property must have permission of the property owner.