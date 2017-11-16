The Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay are hitting the trails for their next fundraiser.

The organization announced its first-annual Snowman Snowmobile Poker Run this week. The event will take place in March, and see participants ride the region's trails, collecting cards at checkpoints in an attempt to make the best poker hand.

"We're very excited to be part of it," said Albert Aiello, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay. "It seems like it's going to be a very fun and exciting event for the whole family."

Aiello said the run will begin at the MacKenzie Inn in Shuniah, and participants will ride more than 120 kilometres during the event, heading to the Nipigon area and back.

There will be prizes available, as well, Aiello said, and all money raised will go to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.

"It all stays local," he said. "It'll assist us in the work that we do in the community for children and youth."

For registration information, visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay website.