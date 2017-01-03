Get ready to welcome the new year with a shovel in hand.
A snowfall warning remains in effect for Thunder Bay and in western areas of the region, and according to Environment Canada, will possibly dump another five to ten centimetres of snow on the city today.
Snowfall amounts have not been as high as originally anticipated by Environment Canada, so the winter storm warning was downgraded to a snowfall warning.
Between five and ten centimetres is also expected in the Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Sioux Lookout areas.
Meteorologist Steve Knott said the storm is caused by a Colorado low system moving northeast through the U.S.
"It's going to be not far from Duluth...Tuesday morning," Knott said, "then Tuesday evening, just south of Thunder Bay. And then it's going to continue to move eastwards from there."
The snowfall is expected to taper off tonight, Knott said.
